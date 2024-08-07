Head-To-Head Comparison: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) vs. Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -22.03% -49.00% -27.92% Vipshop 7.60% 23.74% 13.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vipshop 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Beyond currently has a consensus target price of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 161.86%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.12%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Vipshop.

Beyond has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.31 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.28 Vipshop $112.97 billion 0.07 $1.14 billion $2.15 6.35

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vipshop beats Beyond on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

