Head-To-Head Review: Powerfleet (AIOT) & Its Peers

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Powerfleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet’s competitors have a beta of -7.03, meaning that their average share price is 803% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powerfleet Competitors 164 450 924 48 2.54

Powerfleet currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.97%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerfleet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million -$5.68 million -15.03 Powerfleet Competitors $395.27 million -$78.13 million 13.16

Powerfleet’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Powerfleet Competitors -28.75% -229.27% -6.42%

Summary

Powerfleet beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

