Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.
Heineken Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Heineken stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $52.92.
About Heineken
