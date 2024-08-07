Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 136,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

