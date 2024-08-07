Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 2.8%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.84). Approximately 56,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 138,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.76).

Henry Boot Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.53. The company has a market cap of £296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.42, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Boot news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £20,210.66 ($25,828.32). 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.