Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

HGBL opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

