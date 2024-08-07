HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 321,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HighPeak Energy

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.