Hilltop National Bank Acquires 250 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,413. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

