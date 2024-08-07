Hilltop National Bank Acquires 250 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,413. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.