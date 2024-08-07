Hilltop National Bank Buys 146 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.6 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

