Hilltop National Bank Buys 303 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 1,279,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

