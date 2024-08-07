Hilltop National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.83. 730,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

