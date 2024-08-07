Hilltop National Bank Sells 483 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hilltop National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,277. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

