Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $285,328.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

On Friday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $361,488.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.0 %

HIMS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 12,891,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,472. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 273,473 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.