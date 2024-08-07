Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.0 billion-$145.0 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 970,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

