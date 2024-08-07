Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Up to $62.37

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.37, but opened at $71.95. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 238,990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.