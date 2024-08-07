HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $646.0 million-$647.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.7 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.640-7.700 EPS.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $632.04.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.49. 1,016,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,450. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

