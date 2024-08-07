Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.32.

HPP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 2,037,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

