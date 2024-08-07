Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 772,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $359.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 240,800.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 57,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

