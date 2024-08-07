Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

