Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
