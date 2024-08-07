Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hut 8 by 27.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.10.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
