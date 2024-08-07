Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hut 8 by 27.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

