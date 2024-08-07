Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.31. 1,645,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.