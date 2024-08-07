Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. The company had a trading volume of 421,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.