Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading Down 6.8%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.29 and last traded at $65.29. 38,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 98,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on HY. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 13.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

