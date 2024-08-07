IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading 9% Higher

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.69. 137,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 725,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth about $3,945,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

