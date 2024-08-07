IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.09.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

