IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%.
IAMGOLD Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
