IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 701,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,730. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

