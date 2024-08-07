IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

