IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.310-10.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded up $8.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.94. 44,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,413. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.95.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.