Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 636,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,635. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

