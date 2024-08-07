Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 1,344,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

