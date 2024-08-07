Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ICD opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.93. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

