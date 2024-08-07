indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. indie Semiconductor has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,577.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,039. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.