IndiGG (INDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $5,678.76 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

