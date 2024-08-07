Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

