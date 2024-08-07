Informa plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:INF)

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Informa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 801.80 ($10.25) on Wednesday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 684 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 886 ($11.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,661.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 850.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 825.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,010 ($12.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.19).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

