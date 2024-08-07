Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 million, a P/E ratio of -160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

