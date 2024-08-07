Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INZY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 384,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,060. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

