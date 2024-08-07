Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases $25,500.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

