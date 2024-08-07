Insider Buying: QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Insider Purchases 992,157 Shares of Stock

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Dower acquired 992,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,726,353.18 ($1,121,008.56).

QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get QANTM Intellectual Property alerts:

QANTM Intellectual Property Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 4th. This is an increase from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. QANTM Intellectual Property’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About QANTM Intellectual Property

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.