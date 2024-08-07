Insider Selling: Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Sells 3,313,274 Shares of Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Louise Adrian sold 3,313,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £66,265.48 ($84,684.32).
Altona Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of Altona Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.34 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49.
Altona Rare Earths Company Profile
