Insider Selling: Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Sells 3,313,274 Shares of Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Louise Adrian sold 3,313,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £66,265.48 ($84,684.32).

Altona Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of Altona Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.34 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49.

Altona Rare Earths Company Profile

Altona Rare Earths Plc, a mining exploration company, focuses on the evaluation, development, and extraction of rare earth element metals in Africa. It has interests in the Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project located in Mozambique. The company formerly known as Altona Energy Plc and changed its name to Altona Rare Earths Plc in February 2021.

