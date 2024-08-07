Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crown Trading Up 0.8 %

Crown stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $94.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

