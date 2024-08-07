Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. 157,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

