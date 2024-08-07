Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells 616 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $11.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. 1,479,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,283. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.54. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.