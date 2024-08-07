Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells 108,682 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 2,577,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,087. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

