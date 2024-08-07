Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP traded up $41.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,019. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $263.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

