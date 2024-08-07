Intact Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$260.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC opened at C$248.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$232.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$225.71. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$188.22 and a 52-week high of C$263.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.