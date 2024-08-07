Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Down 5%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. 16,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 5,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.