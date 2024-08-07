Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys $252,000.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INTC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 97,710,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,365,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

