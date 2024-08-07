Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,841,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

