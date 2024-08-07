International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.6-677.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. International Money Express also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 563,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

